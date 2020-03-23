New Jersey orders all state health insurers to reimburse telehealth visits during coronavirus pandemic

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance on March 23 ordered that all state health insurers, HMOs, health service corporations and health benefits plans reimburse providers for telehealth visits during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Jersey has reported 2,844 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 2:48 p.m., EST, March 23, according to the Guardian.

Under the new mandate, insurance carriers are now required grant any requested in-plan exceptions for individuals to access out-of-network telehealth providers if providers in network are not available.

The telehealth coverage extends to all providers, including mental health, behavioral health, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists.

