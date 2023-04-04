National telehealth utilization increased by 7.3% in January

National telehealth utilization increased by 7.3 percent in January 2023, compared to 3.8 percent in December, according to Fair Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker.
The Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker uses Fair Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. In January, the tracker found the following utilization trends:
- In January, medical claim lines from telehealth visits hit 5.9 percent compared to 5.5 percent in December.
- January marked the third straight month of national telehealth utilization growth.
- Telehealth usage increased in the midwest, west, south and northeast regions of the U.S.
- Acute respiratory diseases and infections were the No. 1 diagnoses made nationally via asynchronous telehealth.