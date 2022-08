MUSC Health Columbia (S.C) Medical Center Downtown partnered with telemedicine company Hicuity Health to launch tele-ICU services.

Hicuity Health will provide tele-ICU support for patients and bedside teams at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, according to a Aug. 17 company news release.

With the addition of Hicuity's tele-ICU care, the health system will have the tools and support to provide care to higher-acuity patients, the release said.