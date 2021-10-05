Limited staff resources No. 1 telehealth barrier for hospitals, execs say

Staffing resources and uncertainty surrounding payer reimbursement are the two most significant barriers to telehealth's growth after the pandemic era, according to a September report by Amwell.

For the survey, Amwell asked 302 payer executives, hospital executives and providers with significant influence or involvement in health IT where they are investing, what roadblocks telehealth is hitting and more. The survey was conducted by HIMSS in July and respondents did not know the survey was commissioned by Amwell.

Six survey insights: