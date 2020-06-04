Lawmakers advance bill to make telehealth coverage permanent in Colorado

A Colorado Senate committee on June 3 passed a bipartisan bill that aims to uphold patients' ability to receive care via telehealth that was implemented during the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to State of Reform.

The bill calls for insurance carriers to cover medically necessary telehealth services as long as they are delivered on a HIPAA-compliant platform.

The bill would also prevent health insurers from the following actions: limiting the type of technologies used to deliver telehealth services, requiring a beneficiary to have a previously established patient-provider relationship to participate in telehealth services and enacting additional certification, location or training requirements in order to be reimbursed for telehealth.

After passing June 3 in the state Senate Committee on State, Veterans and Military Affairs, the bill moved to the Appropriations Committee.

