FCC awards $30M in telehealth funds to 16 providers

The Federal Communications Commission on March 16 selected the fourth and final set of projects for its Connected Care Pilot Program, awarding nearly $30 million to 16 providers.

The program was introduced by the FCC in 2018. It began accepting applications in November 2020 and is set to fund 107 projects aimed at helping providers expand telehealth services.

Below are the 16 providers, listed alphabetically, that received the last of the program's funding, along with the amount they were awarded: