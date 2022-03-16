FCC awards $30M in telehealth funds to 16 providers

The Federal Communications Commission on March 16 selected the fourth and final set of  projects for its Connected Care Pilot Program, awarding nearly $30 million to 16 providers.

The program was introduced by the FCC in 2018. It began accepting applications in November 2020 and is set to fund 107 projects aimed at helping providers expand telehealth services.

Below are the 16 providers, listed alphabetically, that received the last of the program's funding, along with the amount they were awarded:

  1. Boston Medical Center: $446,250

  2. Boston’s Community Medical Group: $918,000

  3. Children's Hospital of Denver (Aurora, Colo.): $824,096

  4. ChristianaCare Health Services (Newark, Del.): $3.3 million

  5. Community Guidance Center (Indiana, Pa.): $154,530

  6. Community Health Center (Middletown, Conn.): $1.1 million

  7. Yukon Flats Health Center (Fort Yukon, Alaska): $1.1 million

  8. Golden Valley Health Centers (Merced, Calif.): $725,195

  9. Greater Baden Medical Services (Brandywine, Md.): $406,249

  10. MUSC Medical Center (Charleston, S.C.): $246,347

  11. New England Telehealth Consortium (North Conway, N.H.): $2.6 million

  12. Northern Nevada HOPES (Reno): $331,884

  13. Palmetto State Providers Network (Cayce, S.C.): $7.2 million

  14. Tower Health Reading Hospital (West Reading, Pa.): $396,457

  15. University Hospital (Newark, N.J.): $627,300

  16. Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport, La.): $9.5 million

