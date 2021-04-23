Employee benefits tech firm Accolade to acquire virtual care startup for $450M

Accolade, a healthcare technology and benefits firm, plans to buy telemedicine startup PlushCare to begin offering virtual primary care and mental health consultations to its members, the company said April 23.

The transaction is expected to close in early June; once finalized, Accolade and PlushCare will combine their networks of primary care physicians on Accolade's data platform to increase Accolade's virtual care offerings.

"Our mission is to reinvent healthcare, and this acquisition represents another important step towards realizing that goal," Accolade CEO Rajeev Singh said in the news release. "By expanding our clinical team of physician medical directors, nurses, specialists, and benefits experts to include primary care doctors and mental health experts, we are responding to customers who are asking Accolade to expand our capacity to serve their employees at every step of their care journey."

In March, Accolade acquired telemedicine startup 2nd.MD, which gives patients access to virtual second opinions, for $460 million.

More articles on telehealth:

The next frontier for telehealth and value-based care

The telehealth services Blue Cross Blue Shield is making permanent

Optum launches virtual care offering nationwide: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.