Direct primary care startup lands $45M investment

A health tech startup that provides membership-based direct primary care has landed a $45 million investment.

San Francisco-based Hint Health said it plans to use the money to grow its operating system, expand its direct primary care network and increase services that support virtual-first and near site/on-site clinics that directly contract with employers.

"From the start, our vision has been to redesign the healthcare system to enable easy access to high quality affordable care, and this funding will bring us one step closer to achieving this by accelerating the path away from antiquated insurance [fee-for-service] models toward making direct care the new standard," co-founder and CEO Zak Holdworth wrote on LinkedIn.

The investment came from Banneker Partners and Frist Cressey Ventures. Hint Health previously raised $15 million over about nine years.