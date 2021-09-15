CareFirst launches virtual primary care practice: 4 details 

CareFirst of Maryland, a Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate, created a virtual care delivery model that lets health plan members get preventive, urgent care and behavioral healthcare through a mobile app, the company announced Sept. 15.

Four details:

1. The Baltimore-based health plan is launching the new model, dubbed CloseKnit, to improve its members' access to primary healthcare. Nearly 40 percent of CareFirst's members don't have a primary care physician, according to the news release.

2. CareFirst's innovation and investment arm, Healthworx, designed the CloseKnit app and model, which lets members see most physicians virtually and get in-person care referrals when needed.

3. All CareFirst commercial members are eligible to join CloseKnit, with costs paid through a member's insurance benefits.

4. CareFirst offers health insurance services through its affiliates and subsidiaries to 3.5 million individuals and employers in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.