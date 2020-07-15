Baptist Health, Florida developer partner to bring virtual health services to new homebuyers

Baptist Health South Florida and home developer CC Homes, both in Coral Gables, Fla., have partnered to provide free virtual healthcare services and digital exam kits to new homebuyers.

Homebuyers in CC Homes communities Canarias at Downtown Doral in Miami and Maple Ridge in Ave Maria, Fla., will receive free Baptist Health Digital Health Kits, according to a July 7 news release. The digital health kit, powered by telehealth company TytoCare, offers unlimited virtual urgent care visits as well as a personal exam device, which features an HD camera and microphone, infrared digital thermometer and adapters to record ears, throat, heart and lungs.

“The convenience and value of telehealth isn’t a secret after the last three months, and Baptist Health has led the way in giving consumers access to virtual care since 2016,” Danny Elfenbein, digital and consumer solutions director at Baptist Health South Florida, said in the news release. "This innovative 'healthcare included' approach with CC Homes and TytoCare will make healthcare more convenient than ever as we empower consumers to be more engaged in their own care."

CC Homes began offering the TytoCare digital health kits to buyers in select developments in December but expanded the offering to earlier this year once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All homebuyers at Canarias and Maple Ridge receive one year of free and unlimited virtual urgent care visits as well as the TytoHome exam device.

