Atrium Health establishes virtual hospital program to treat patients with COVID-19

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health launched its virtual hospital program March 23 to treat patients who test positive for COVID-19 in their homes, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The Atrium Health at Home program monitors patients with COVID-19 from their homes. Patients who need monitoring but not intensive care will be given a monitoring kit, which includes a blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter and thermometer. Atrium Health will ship the kits to the patient’s home.

Three patients have been enrolled in the program. Along with the virtual services, there may be times patients will have to visits the health system for fluids or adjust medication.

To be enrolled in the program, patients don’t have to visit Atrium Health. Instead, they can set up a virtual visit for a physician to screen the patient. If they qualify for COVID-19 testing, the patient will be directed to a testing site. Healthcare providers will then determine if the patient is eligible for the program.

Patients who show no signs of COVID-19 will not be able to undergo testing. Atrium Health also said it can enroll patients who are currently under virtual observation or have been recently discharged from a hospital, reports the Charlotte Business Journal.

If a patient’s symptoms worsen, clinicians will send paramedics to the patient’s home. Atrium Health’s goal is to intervene before emergency situations arise.

