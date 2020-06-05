Amwell reportedly files IPO: 5 things to know

CNBC reported that Amwell filed for an IPO during the week of June 1.

Five things to know:



1. Amwell raised almost $200 million in May as the need for telehealth drastically increased during the pandemic. The company reported a 1,000 percent increase in virtual visits due to COVID-19, with that reaching 3,000 to 4,000 percent growth in some areas.



2. The company hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead the deal.



3. The IPO could take place in September, according to the report.



4. Current Amwell investors include Anthem, Takeda and Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. The company launched a telehealth service platform designed for smaller physician practices in April.



5. Amwell is not commenting on the IPO at this time.

