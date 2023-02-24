AHA backs telehealth expansion bill

The American Hospital Association is backing legislation that would require the HHS, Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission to study the expanded use of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation, titled "Knowing the Efficiency and Efficacy of Permanent Telehealth Options Act," is sponsored by a bipartisan group of representatives, according to a Feb. 23 AHA news release.

"Making the coverage of telehealth services permanent is critical for hospitals and health systems to deliver more convenient access and care to as many patients as possible while improving satisfaction and outcomes," Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA's senior vice president of advocacy and political affairs said in the release.