6 ways physicians say telehealth delivery can be improved

Having separate schedule blocks for in-person and telehealth visits is the change that would benefit telehealth workflows most, according to survey results released March 23 by the American Medical Association.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, the AMA presented 276 physicians with a list of actions and asked which ones would improve their telehealth workflow. Here are those actions, along with the number of physicians who said they would improve telehealth workflows:

  1. Separate schedule blocks for in-person visits and telehealth visits (186)

  2. A formal process for patient check-in and checkout (171)

  3. Additional staffing resources to support workflows (159)

  4. Telehealth-specific training for members of the care team (152)

  5. Technology that provides a digital waiting room (151)

  6. Better office/exam room space to facilitate telehealth visits (96)

