6 ways physicians say telehealth delivery can be improved

Having separate schedule blocks for in-person and telehealth visits is the change that would benefit telehealth workflows most, according to survey results released March 23 by the American Medical Association.
Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, the AMA presented 276 physicians with a list of actions and asked which ones would improve their telehealth workflow. Here are those actions, along with the number of physicians who said they would improve telehealth workflows:
- Separate schedule blocks for in-person visits and telehealth visits (186)
- A formal process for patient check-in and checkout (171)
- Additional staffing resources to support workflows (159)
- Telehealth-specific training for members of the care team (152)
- Technology that provides a digital waiting room (151)
- Better office/exam room space to facilitate telehealth visits (96)