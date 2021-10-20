US probing sale of $1.8M in counterfeit masks to Cleveland Clinic

Federal authorities are investigating several shipments of fake 3M N95 masks sent to Cleveland Clinic during the pandmeic, cleveland.com reported Oct. 20.

The investigation includes $1.8 million worth of faulty masks sent to Cleveland Clinic by Q2 Solutions, a company based in Sellersville, Pa., that operates several retail websites to sell personal protective equipment. The company sent more than 400,000 masks to Cleveland Clinic, according to cleveland.com.

Cleveland Clinic gave more than 50,000 of the fake masks to its workers before discovering they were fake. Some employees tested positive for COVID-19 after using the masks, according to court filings cited by cleveland.com.

Between November and December 2020, Cleveland Clinic placed four orders with Q2 Solutions for a total of 100,080 masks. Improper printing and packaging of the masks and the masks' physical appearance were cited by 3M in determining they were fake, cleveland.com reported.

Cleveland Clinic said in January that it took immediate steps to remove the fake masks and replace them.

Keith Gregory, an attorney for Q2 Solutions, told cleveland.com that the company denies the allegations and declined to comment further.

