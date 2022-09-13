Thanks to $1.2B investment, BD releases next-generation syringes

Becton, Dickinson and Co. launched Effivax, a glass prefillable syringe, "to meet the complex and evolving needs of vaccine manufacturing," the medtech company said Sept. 13.

In late 2020, BD invested $1.2 billion for a four-year plan to boost its prefillable syringe manufacturing efforts because of mRNA innovations in vaccine technology.

About 70 percent of the top 100 pharmaceutical companies buy prefillable syringes from BD, and the new product will help finish-and-fill manufacturing efforts, according to the company.

Eric Borin, the president of BD's pharmaceutical sector, said the product could help with dose-sparing, a new supply strategy used for monkeypox vaccines in which doses are split into fifths and the vaccines are administered closer to the top skin layer.