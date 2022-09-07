Philips recalls 17M sleep apnea masks after 14 serious injuries reported

Philips has recalled more than 17 million CPAP and BiPAP masks because the product's magnets can interfere with implanted metal medical devices, such as pacemakers. As of Sept. 6, there have been 14 serious injuries and zero deaths reported in relation to the recall.

The BiPAP and CPAP machines are intended to aid a patient's breathing during sleep and are used for health conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory insufficiency or respiratory failure. Some of the machine's masks — DreamWisp, DreamWear, Amara View, Wisp and Wisp Youth — should not be worn by people with metallic objects in their body, such as shrapnel, or be used near bed partners with implanted metallic devices.

The reports of serious injury include "pacemaker failure, arrhythmia, seizures and irregular blood pressure related to use of the recalled masks," according to the FDA.