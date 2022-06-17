More than 400K Walgreens, Kroger over-the-counter medications recalled

Citing the lack of childproof packaging, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 407,050 units of four medications June 16.

Kroger brand recalled more than 200,000 units of its aspirin and ibuprofen product and two acetaminophen products, 25,660 and 34,660 units each. Walgreens recalled about 137,300 units of its acetaminophen.

The CPSC recalled each product with the caution of "a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children." No incidents or injuries have been reported.