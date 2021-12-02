Michigan shooting activates nationwide emergency blood reserve 

- Small
- Medium
- Large
In response to the school shooting in Oxford Township, Mich., the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps is sending extra units of blood to the local blood center to assist the needs for eight victims who are still hospitalized, according to a Dec. 1 release.
The response marks the second time the corps has been activated since its launch in September. The program, which comprises 25 blood centers across the nation, is committed to preparing for mass transfusion disasters through the collection of extra units for an emergency reserve.
"Situations like these are exactly why BERC was formed," said John Armitage, MD, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. "When the blood needs are great and immediate after tragic events like this, we can act swiftly and decisively to ensure patients have access to the blood products they need."
Participating blood centers:
- Carter BloodCare in Bedford, Texas
- We Are Blood in Austin, Texas
- Alliance for Community Transfusion Services in New Orleans
- Oklahoma Blood Institute in Oklahoma City
- The Community Blood Center in Chicago
- Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank in Dauphin County
- Houchin Community Blood Bank in Bakersfield, Calif.
- South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio
- Arkansas Blood Institute in Little Rock
- Coffee Memorial Blood Center in Amarillo, Texas
- Coastal Bend Blood Care in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Texas Blood Institute in Wichita Falls
- Lifeline Blood Services in Jackson, Tenn.
- ImpactLife in Davenport, Iowa
- The Blood Center in New Orleans
- Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
- Northern California Community Blood Bank in Eureka, Calif.
- Suncoast Blood Centers in Bradenton, Fla.
- Cascade Regional Blood Services in Tacoma, Wash.
- Blood Assurance in Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center in Owensboro
- The Blood Connection in Piedmont, S.C.
- Vitalant in Phoenix
- Mississippi Blood Services in Flowood
- LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Gainesville, Fla.