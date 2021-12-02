Michigan shooting activates nationwide emergency blood reserve 

In response to the school shooting in Oxford Township, Mich., the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps is sending extra units of blood to the local blood center to assist the needs for eight victims who are still hospitalized, according to a Dec. 1 release.

The response marks the second time the corps has been activated since its launch in September. The program, which comprises 25 blood centers across the nation, is committed to preparing for mass transfusion disasters through the collection of extra units for an emergency reserve.

"Situations like these are exactly why BERC was formed," said John Armitage, MD, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. "When the blood needs are great and immediate after tragic events like this, we can act swiftly and decisively to ensure patients have access to the blood products they need."

