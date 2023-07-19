Meet supply chain leaders from the nation's top hospitals

Supply chain plays a critical part in hospital operations, and the same goes for the people in charge of supply chain.

Here are some of the supply chain leaders for seven of U.S. News & World Report's top hospitals in the nation (Note: Information was provided by leaders' respective health systems):

Amanda Chawla. Chief Supply Chain Officer at Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.): Ms. Chawla is responsible for $2 billion in spend and has achieved expense reductions of more than $350 million through strategic sourcing, process optimizations and partnerships. She also serves on multiple boards — including the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management — provides mentorship and contributes to various organizations.

Previously, she served as a vice president of ancillary and support services with responsibility across clinical and operational departments, including perioperative services, imaging, radiation oncology, lab and supply chain.

Steve Downey. Chief Supply Chain and Patient Support Services Officer at Cleveland Clinic: Mr. Downey leads a multidisciplinary team that spans sourcing, materials management, technology/P2P, analytics and support services, including food services, linen and laundry, patient transport, Cleveland Clinic's Red Coat program and call center. He also leads Excelerate GPO, a Cleveland Clinic joint venture with Vizient and OhioHealth, as the CEO.

Prior to joining Cleveland Clinic, Mr. Downey led the supply chain operations business for Vizient, which included operating multiple health system supply chains, setting national best practices and leading supply chain technologies. Mr. Downey joined Vizient from Geodis, an international supply chain transport and logistics firm, where he served as vice president of the consumer electronics and healthcare verticals. He also serves on the boards of the Evergreen Cooperative, MedWish and Friends Health Connection.

Motz Feinberg. Vice President and Chief Supply Officer at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): Mr. Feinberg is a supply chain executive with more than 25 years of experience in industries ranging from manufacturing and consumer goods to military logistics and healthcare. Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai, Feinberg was head of supply chain for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

He holds three patents and has published multiple articles in healthcare publications as well as several strategic supply chain analyses for the Air Force.

Gary Fennessy. Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Executive at Northwestern

Medicine (Chicago): Mr. Fennessy is the vice president and chief supply chain executive with administrative oversight and strategy development for supply chain across the Northwestern Medicine network. He plays a key role integrating supply chain initiatives with new mergers and acquisitions into the Northwestern Medicine network of health services. Prior to his current position, Mr. Fennessy served in executive management positions within hospital operations and the finance division at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Fennessy is a board member of Strategic Marketplace Initiative and a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and American College of Healthcare Executives. He also works with UCAN, an organization that provides services and support for youths affected by trauma.

Anand Joshi, MD. Vice President, Procurement & Strategic Sourcing at NewYork Presbyterian Hospital (New York City): In this role, Dr. Joshi is responsible for strategic sourcing, supply chain logistics and purchase order management. His team is responsible for the overall management of the more than $3 billion in non-labor expenses across the New York-Presbyterian Enterprise. Dr. Joshi joined NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in 2004 as the director of clinical sourcing. Prior to joining NYP he was an engagement manager with McKinsey and Co., serving pharmaceutical, medical device, and hospital clients.

Jacquelyn Marcus. Vice President of Supply Chain Management at NYU Langone Health (New York City): Ms. Marcus has more than 25 years of experience in supply chain management. She has served as vice president of supply chain management at NYU Langone Health since 2019. In this role, she is responsible for the strategic planning and direction for all supply chain functions across the health system, including strategic sourcing, procurement, value analysis and distribution and receiving of all supplies. Prior to NYU Langone, Ms. Marcus was the vice president of supply chain for Avon North America and was responsible for all facets of bringing products to market as well as manufacturing and distribution.

Don Parks. Director of Procurement and Strategic Sourcing at UCLA Health (Los Angeles): Mr. Parks has overseen procurement and strategic sourcing for UCLA Health and its hospital and clinic system since May 2019. Prior to that, he served UCLA Health in various supervisor and manager roles for 20 years, including strategic sourcing, data management and distribution and receiving. He is a member of the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management.