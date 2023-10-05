How Baptist Health is centralizing its pharmacy supply chain

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is centralizing its supply chain operations to establish a consolidated pharmacy service center, according to an Oct. 4 news release.

The health system is now using a supply chain management software platform developed by Tecsys to streamline processes and workflows related to its pharmacy operations.

The move is part of the health system's goal "to streamline Baptist Health's growing pharmacy services across the system's nine hospitals located throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana — ultimately helping patients access more medications, and receive their medications quickly and efficiently," according to a Sept. 2022 announcement that detailed Baptist's plan to build a 90,000-square foot Central Pharmacy Service Center.

The center is set to open in April 2024, but in the meantime the health system will use the supply chain management software to help with "…centralizing procurement processes, optimizing pharmaceutical expenditure management, and increasing efficiencies for our staff," Nilesh Desai, chief pharmacy officer at Baptist Health stated in the Oct.4 release. "This allows our team to focus on strategic initiatives, ensuring timely and affordable access to essential prescriptions. By adopting best-in-class methodologies from consolidated service center supply chain models, the software enables us to address drug shortages, reduce inventory waste, and streamline our operations more effectively."