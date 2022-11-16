'Hire for passion and potential': Cedar Sinai supply chain VP on priorities, challenges and listening

As a supply chain leader, Motz Feinberg isn't just focused on getting product to the point of care. The vice president of supply chain at Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai Health System is also intent on guiding and leveraging other leaders' understanding of supply chain operations.

Many hospital leaders outside of supply chain developed a greater appreciation for the complexities of supply operations during the COVID-19 pandemic as they faced shortages of personal protective equipment and other critical supplies.

As Mr. Feinberg put it, "The capabilities and skill sets inherent in a well-rounded supply chain organization [...] can add value through a myriad of vectors."

Mr. Feinberg has worked in supply chain roles for more than 25 years across multiple industries. Here, he answers Becker's five supply leader questions.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Question: What piqued your interest in healthcare supply chain?

Motz Feinberg: I spent most of my early career in industries outside of healthcare but had a lifelong connection to the impact health has on overall well-being. Supply chain has never been a focal function within care delivery and when the industry started to explore the value supply chain can bring, I could not resist applying my passion and skills to help where it matters most — supporting the direct care of our most important customers: our patients.

Q: What are a few of your top priorities for 2023?

MF: Continuing to deliver value through economic and operational challenges, while engaging a workforce that is depleted from the last three years our industry and country have endured, is our overall theme in supply chain. We are addressing these challenges by focusing on three key areas. First, ensuring patient care through a resiliency program across our health system and in collaboration with key suppliers. Second, delivering financial value through innovative decision support capabilities, clinical engagement through a new lens, and revised supplier partnerships. Third, building for the future, including a digital transformation, scaling technologies and services where possible, and fortifying our teams and leadership models.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment as vice president of supply chain?

MF: Three things: Seeing my team and colleagues grow in their understanding of supply chain overall and seeing the value it brings to healthcare; helping individuals develop and deliver beyond what they dreamed possible; and ensuring continued patient care through the most challenging times our industry and the supply chain profession has seen in decades.

Q: If you could pass along a piece of advice to other hospital supply chain leaders, what would it be?

MF: Engage fully, listen carefully and find any and all ways supply chain can become an asset to your internal customers. The capabilities and skill sets inherent in a well-rounded supply chain organization go well beyond getting a product to the point of care. We can add value through myriad vectors.

Q: What's the best piece of leadership advice you ever received?

MF: Hire for passion and potential, help them onboard, then get out of the way.