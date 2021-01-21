HCA invests in domestic production of PPE

HCA Healthcare has entered into a joint venture business with a healthcare supply manufacturer called A Plus International to expand access to personal protective equipment by manufacturing surgical masks in the U.S., the Nashville, Tenn.-based system said Jan. 21.

Under the new partnership, HCA plans to start producing masks in early 2021 at a manufacturing center in Asheville, N.C. The business will be funded by the HCA Healthcare Mission Fund and A Plus.

"The recent surge in demand for PPE due to the pandemic has underscored how dependent we have been on supplies from overseas and the importance of working to diversify our supply chain," said Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, HCA Healthcare's chief medical officer. "We are thrilled to join forces with the expertise of A Plus on this new business which is focused on domestic manufacturing of PPE so that we can continue to support our caregivers on the front line."

HCA said its 2020 spending for PPE increased by more than $196 million compared to 2019.

The business's headquarters and production facility will be based on one of Mission Health's campuses in Asheville. HCA acquired the health system in February 2019.

HealthTrust, a healthcare performance improvement company, will co-manage the joint venture with A Plus, HCA said. HealthTrust's subsidiary, Resource Optimization & Innovation, will serve as distribution partner for the business.

