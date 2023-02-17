GE recalls body scanners over risk of trapping, crushing patients 

GE HealthCare issued a recall of 688 of its Nuclear Medicine 600/800 Series Systems after identifying an issue that could lead to the machine's detector falling and trapping or crushing a patient. In a Feb. 15 statement, the FDA classified this as a Class I recall because the faulty machines could result in serious injury or death.

There have been eight complaints about these machines, but no injuries or deaths reported.

"There is a risk that the ball screw that serves as design mitigation for the suspended mass of the detector may fail," the FDA recall statement said. "Additionally, some devices are also missing a safety key that should prevent the detector from a catastrophic fall when the ball screw fails. If the ball screw fails and the safety key is missing, the 1212-pound (550-kg) detector could fall, potentially crushing or trapping a patient, which may result in serious injury or death."

The recalled products, distributed between April 1, 2018, and Dec. 16, 2022, include Nuclear Medicine 600/800 Series systems models Brivo 615; Discovery NM 630; Optima 640; Discovery NM/CT: 670 DR, 670 ES, 670 Pro, 670 CZT; NM: 830, 830ES; and NM/CT: 850, 850 ES, 860, 860 ES, 870 CZT, 870 DR and 870 ES.

Healthcare systems with these devices will be contacted by a representative from GE HealthCare to arrange for an inspection. Any repairs to the devices will be performed, and hospitals will be issued a letter permitting the device to be used again. Questions about these devices can be directed to GE Healthcare Service at 800-437-1171.

GE first sent an Urgent Medical Device Correction letter to hospitals using these nuclear medicine machines on Dec. 18, identifying and notifying them of the potential risks. The letter recommended healthcare systems stop using the machines until an inspection was completed by GE's service technicians.