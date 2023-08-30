Former Lifespan CFO joins supply company

David Kirshner, former CFO and executive vice president of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, recently became the managing partner of LogicSource's healthcare division.

As managing partner, Mr. Kirshner will "foster relationships with the chief financial officers of healthcare clients," according to an Aug. 29 news release from LogicSource, a sourcing and procurement consulting business.

Before serving as Lifespan's CFO from 2021 to 2023, Mr. Kirchner held similar positions at the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center for two years and at Boston Children's Hospital for 15 years.