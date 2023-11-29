Former hospital plastic surgery chief named CMO of BD

Ronald Silverman, MD, the former chief of plastic surgery at Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center, will become the chief medical officer of Becton Dickinson on Dec. 4.

Dr. Silverman will also assume an executive vice president role at the medical supply company, according to a BD news release. He will lend his expertise to BD's clinical portfolio and lead the company's medical affairs organization.

In between his roles at the University of Maryland Medical Center and BD, he served as the chief medical officer and senior vice president of 3M Health Care.