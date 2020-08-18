FDA warns of false results from Thermo Fisher's COVID-19 test

The FDA warned healthcare providers and labs Aug. 17 of issues with Thermo Fisher Scientific's TaqPath COVID-19 test that may lead to false results.

The agency said it has found two issues related to both the test kit and the software used to run the test. The test was granted emergency authorization in March and is a nasal swab test.

The equipment issue could lead to false positives. The FDA said Thermo Fisher has updated instructions on certain steps of the test to resolve the issue.

The second issue requires labs to upgrade their software to reduce the risk of false negatives or inconclusive tests.

The FDA didn't say how many test results may have been affected by the issues.

Providers should review all positive results and consider them in combination with clinical observations, patient history and epidemiological information, the FDA said.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Northwell Health in talks to buy supply company

Atrium Health to eliminate single-use plastics

LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics say turnaround time for COVID-19 test results down to 1-3 days

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.