FDA clears rapid diagnostic test for bacterial respiratory infections

Lumos Diagnostics has received FDA clearance to market a rapid diagnostic test meant to support clinicians in determining when to prescribe antibiotics for acute respiratory infections.

The FDA cleared FebriDx to be marketed by healthcare providers in urgent care and emergency care settings, the Australian-based company said in a July 3 news release. It's meant to aid clinicians in diagnosing acute bacterial respiratory infections.

Lumos officials said the test can play an important role in antibiotic stewardship by aiding clinicians in differentiating between bacterial and viral-associated respiratory illness.