FDA authorizes Quidel's at-home COVID-19 antigen test

The FDA granted emergency use authorization March 1 to Quidel's at-home COVID-19 antigen test.

The Quidel QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test is authorized for prescription use and doesn't require test samples to be sent to a lab.

Patients ages 14 and older can self-administer the test using a nose swab. The test can be used on people as young as 8 if the sample is collected by an adult, the FDA said.

The test is intended for people suspected of having COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first six days of their symptom onset.

