Family Dollar recalls drugs, devices shipped from rodent-infested Arkansas facility 

Family Dollar recalled products shipped to 404 stores after a rodent infestation was discovered in a West Memphis, Ark.-based distribution center.

Products covered by the recall include all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplement and human and pet food products shipped from Jan. 1 to the Jan. 18 recall date. It does not apply to products shipped directly to stores by the distributor or manufacturer.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness associated with the recall.

Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter, asking them to immediately check stock and discontinue the sale of any affected product, according to the FDA recall notice.