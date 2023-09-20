Children's Hospital pharmacy leader tapped for national supply group

Terri Lyle Wilson, the vice president of pharmacy for Lenexa, Kan.-based Children's Hospital Association, has been named to the Healthcare Supply Chain Association's board.

Ms. Lyle Wilson will fill the role previously occupied by Jennifer Gedney, the previous vice president of the Children's Hospital Association, according to a Sept. 20 news release shared with Becker's. The Healthcare Supply Chain Association represents healthcare group purchasing organizations that work with more than 7,000 hospitals, its website says.

"Terri's experience in patient care, hospital sustainability, and comprehensive pharmacy strategy will help HSCA and its member GPOs as they continue to confront issues such as ongoing drug shortages and work to strengthen the healthcare supply chain," HSCA President and CEO Todd Ebert said in the release.