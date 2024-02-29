CDC anticipates shortage of certain tetanus vaccines in 2024

The CDC is anticipating a shortage of Td vaccines — which protect against tetanus and diphtheria — as the maker of one shot has discontinued production.

As a result, the CDC has updated guidance for providers and is recommending that they switch to administering Tdap vaccines, which protect against pertussis in addition to tetanus and diphtheria, whenever possible.

MassBiologics discontinued production of its TdVax shot, and while Sanofi also manufactures a Td vaccine and is working to boost supplies, the CDC anticipates the U.S. could see a shortage of the vaccines later this year.

Because not everyone can receive the Tdap vaccine, "the limited supply of Td vaccine needs to be preserved for those with a contraindication to receiving pertussis-containing vaccines," the CDC said in its guidance.

A spokesperson for MassBiologics told CBS News the company stopped making TdVax as "similar vaccines have led to a reduction in demand."





