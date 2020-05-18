AdventHealth cuts ties with lab after 35K COVID-19 test results were found to be unreliable

AdventHealth ended its contract with a third-party lab after about 35,000 COVID-19 tests it processed were found to be unreliable, the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system said May 18 in a news release.

AdventHealth said it has relied on third-party labs to assist it in COVID-19 testing.

"Unfortunately, one of these labs processing a significant number of our tests has been unable to fill its obligation," the health system said.

Of the 35,000 tests, 33,000 took place in Florida, according to the health system. Those affected will receive a letter and possibly a phone call from AdventHealth.

People who received positive results from the unreliable tests will require retesting. Those with negative results and are symptomatic may need to be retested, and those with negative results who are asymptomatic will be given tests if they wish to be retested.

The samples at the lab that have yet to be processed will be destroyed, AdventHealth said. Those people won't receive test results and may need to be retested.

"While we work successfully with many other labs across multiple states to provide COVID-19 tests for our communities, we have terminated our contract with this particular lab and share in the disappointment and frustration this situation has created. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and uncertainty it has caused," said AdventHealth CEO Terry Shaw.

More articles on supply chain:

FEMA terminates $55M contract with Panthera to produce N95 masks

LabCorp, Quest expand COVID-19 testing

Pandemic spurs collaboration between rival hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.