8 systems urge suppliers to centralize recall notices

Mayo Clinic, BJC HealthCare, and six other hospitals and health systems are advocating for a central platform where medical devicemakers report supply disruptions, including recalls.

The systems penned an open letter to urge the manufacturers to upload communications to a platform created by NotiSphere, a medical recall software company.

"The medical device and drug recall process in the U.S. is inefficient both for suppliers and providers. It is based on methods and guidelines established in the 70s, and has not evolved to take advantage of modern technologies," NotiSphere's website says. "Recalls for widely distributed products translate into millions of dollars in cost for suppliers and thousands of hours of effort for providers."

BJC HealthCare in St. Louis; Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.; Children's Hospital Los Angeles; UChicago Medicine; Baptist Health in Little Rock, Ark.; Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich.; Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C.; and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia signed the letter.