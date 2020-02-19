50 best healthcare supply chains in North America, cited by GHX

Global Health Exchange released its annual list of the 50 best healthcare supply chains in North America Feb. 19.

The 2019 list recognizes healthcare organizations that demonstrated improved operational performance and drove down costs through supply chain automation.

To create the list, GHX looked at more than 4,100 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada connected to the GHX electronic trading exchange. The list scored several areas, including document automation, exchange utilization and trading partner connections during the 2019 calendar year.

The 50 winners, in alphabetical order:

Allina Health (Minneapolis) Aspirus, Inc. (Wausau, Wis.) Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.) Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio) Catholic Health System (Buffalo, N.Y.) Children's of Alabama (Birmingham) Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.) El Camino Hospital (Mountain View, Calif.) Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.) Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, S.C.) Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health Los Angeles County Department of Health Services MetroHealth System (Cleveland) Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) Mohawk MedBuy Corporation (Ontario, Canada) Mount Sinai Health System (New York City) North Memorial Health (Minneapolis) NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.) Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas) Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo, Colo.) The Queen’s Health Systems (Honolulu, Hawaii) Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.) Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center (Hartford, Conn.) St. Joseph's Health (Syracuse, N.Y.) St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho) Scripps Health (San Diego, Calif.) Seattle Children's Hospital Southwest General Health Center (Cleveland) San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) TransForm Shared Services Organization (Chatham, Ontario) TriHealth (Cincinnati) Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.) UCI Health (Orange, Calif.) UCLA Healthcare (Los Angeles) UC San Diego Health UCSF Health (San Francisco) UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.) University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore) University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City) University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville) UW Medicine - Harborview Medical Center (Seattle) UW Medicine - University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle) Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) Wellforce (Burlington, Mass.) Westchester Medical Center Health Network (Valhalla, N.Y.) Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System

