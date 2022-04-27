5 events that could disrupt US supply chain

A combination of international and domestic events in recent weeks have the potential to disrupt the U.S. supply chain.

Here are five Becker's has reported on since April 7:

1. China's extended COVID-19 lockdown of Shanghai has led to logistical disruptions that have almost caused the transport of goods to be "ground to a halt," The Wall Street Journal reported April 21.

2. The most recent supply chain disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war is the decommission of Antonov aircrafts, Ukrainian cargo "mega planes," "The Wall Street Journal Google Your News Update" podcast said April 14.

3. As supply chain shortages persist across the country, suppliers are seeking alternative solutions to find equipment for their patients, Spectrum News 1 reported April 14.

4. Leaders from kidney organizations wrote a letter to White House officials April 8 urging them to prioritize the needs of kidney disease patients by addressing staff shortages and supply chain disruptions at dialysis centers across the country.

5. Experts say while global supply chain disruptions have been "relatively minor" thus far from China's lockdowns to curb COVID-19 outbreaks, major disruptions are a growing possibility, The Guardian reported April 6.