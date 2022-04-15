Raw material shortages force medical suppliers to seek alternatives 

As supply chain shortages persist across the country, suppliers are seeking alternative solutions to find equipment for their patients, Spectrum News 1 reported April 14.

While some items are being replenished, the shortage of raw materials is making it difficult for suppliers to repair broken devices and fulfill other new requests. Ed Dressen, owner of Dressen Medical Supply in Holly Springs, N.C., told Spectrum News 1 he waits months for orders to be fulfilled for clients.

"I've had one scooter on order since October that I haven't been able to get. I ordered another unit for a client and that isn't going to be available for four months," he said.

Mr. Dressen also said even finding alternatives is challenging.

"Some of the manufactures, because of the supply chain issues, have put items on allocation and if you don't have a history of buying from them, they will not let you order those items," he said. "You're excluded from that."