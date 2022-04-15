Ukraine sidelines cargo 'mega planes,' strains global supply chains 

The most recent supply chain disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war is the decommission of Antonov aircrafts, Ukrainian cargo "mega planes," "The Wall Street Journal Google Your News Update" podcast said April 14.

Ben Katz, The Wall Street Journal aviation reporter, shared insights with colleague Luke Vargas. Mr. Katz said the move is affecting various industries, including satellite shipments, globally because they are designed to not only carry massive shipments, but also operate in "far flung" destinations.

"One company we've seen has said that they're going to have to truck their satellites across the U.S., adding a few weeks up to their schedules," Mr. Katz said. "Other options, aside from trucking there's shipping. But of course the shipping lanes are facing big delays themselves, high prices, a lot of over-demand and not enough capacity."

Russian airline operations have also been sidelined in the conflict through sanctions and airspace bans, according to Mr. Katz.

"The Antonov Airline operation has basically been sidelined because they're saying they want to almost exclusively use these aircraft to ship humanitarian aid into the Ukraine," he said. "On the other side, the Russian airlines operations have been sidelined by sanctions and airspace bans that prevent them from operating across most of Europe, in the U.S., North America, and really restrict their movements."