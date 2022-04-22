Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown causes logistics disruptions

China's extended COVID-19 lockdown of Shanghai has led to logistical disruptions that have almost caused the transport of goods to be "ground to a halt," The Wall Street Journal reported April 21.

The lockdown, which was first imposed March 28, has since been extended as the outbreak spreads across the city. The trucking industry is the worst affected by the lockdown. Daily truck volumes moving through Shanghai were down 70 percent early this week compared with the end of March, the Journal reported.

The issues with trucks delivering cargo means containers at the port are increasingly lying idle. The average idle time at the port in Shanghai was 8.3 days as of April 18, more than double the waiting time before the lockdown was imposed, the Journal reported.