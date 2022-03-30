Shanghai's COVID-19 'testing blitz' likely to worsen export delays 

China's lockdown of Shanghai to curb a COVID-19 outbreak has exporters bracing for delays from the supply chain disruptions, The Wall Street Journal reported March 28.

Officials imposed a lockdown on the eastern side of the city and shut down public transportation on March 28 for four days to allow public health officials to perform a "testing blitz." The same procedure will be repeated for the western side April 1.

"Warehouses have shut down, and transportation to and from the port has been disrupted," Zou Xiaodong, vice general manager at Shanghai Gangxian International Freight Forwarding Co., told The Wall Street Journal.

Truck drivers are required to show a negative result from a test taken within 48 hours if they want to enter the city, with some avoiding the area to avoid being quarantined.

"There is only so much that can be done before production slows down due to warehouses filling up," Cameron Johnson, head of APAC Strategy at FAO Global, a strategic business and advisory firm, told The Wall Street Journal.