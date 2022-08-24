3 strategies for a stronger supply chain: McKinsey survey

With some hospitals and health systems spending up to 40 percent of their budgets on supply, consulting company McKinsey compiled supply chain executives' main strategies at bolstering their work and published the results Aug. 23.

Three notes from the survey, which included more than 100 respondents:

1. Healthcare systems with supply chain in the highest performance reported focusing on clinical engagement, goal setting, and data and analytics. Clinical engagement includes facilitating physician committees for contract strategies and chief medical officer sponsorship, and data analytics included physician utilization data and a clear sourcing calendar.

2. Common missteps in the first tip, clinical engagement, are informal discussions with physicians instead of committees and one-way decisions from clinicians to supply executives.

3. Most C-suite and vice presidents and directors wished their system's or hospital's supply chain team would invest more in strong data analytics.