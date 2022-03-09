2nd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests now available

A second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government are now available, President Joe Biden said March 7.

Available at covidtests.gov, the tests are shipped to Americans' homes, with each household eligible for a total of eight tests. If a household ordered four tests in January, they're eligible to order a second round of four more.

More than half of U.S. households ordered the free tests in January and February, according to NPR. Shipping delays, which occurred in January as the White House waited on manufacturers to make more tests, shouldn't occur this round.

"As we open up this second round, we are going to be shipping immediately," Tom Inglesby, MD, testing coordinator for the White House, told NPR. "We have a fairly substantial stock of new tests ready to be shipped, so we expect orders to be delivered quickly."

As COVID-19 case numbers drop, the White House has rolled out a new COVID-19 plan. The administration has requested $22.5 billion in supplemental COVID-19 relief funds from Congress. The funds would be used for oral antiviral treatments, monoclonal antibodies and preexposure prophylaxis, testing initiatives, and vaccine efforts.