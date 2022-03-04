Biden administration requests $22.5B in supplemental COVID-19 aid

The White House requested from Congress $22.5 billion in supplemental COVID-19 relief funds and urged quick action.

These funds would be used for oral antiviral treatments, monoclonal antibodies and pre-exposure prophylaxis, testing initiatives and vaccine efforts, according to a March 2 letter by Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Shalanda Young.

The letter requests Congress to address these needs in a government funding bill by the March 11 funding deadline.

The White House also requested $10 billion in additional support for Ukraine.

"I urge the Congress to act expeditiously in considering this important request," the letter states. "I and my staff stand ready to work with you to address these urgent funding needs, as well as on other emergency funding needs, such as additional resources to continue recovery efforts from past natural disasters."

