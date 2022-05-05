2 organizations collaborate to reduce healthcare supply chain snags

Collaboration is key in building patient care supply resiliency, according to a May 2 report from the Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative and Supply Risk Solutions.

The Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative is the first and only nonprofit group focused exclusively on healthcare supply chain resiliency, while Supply Risk Solutions is the only supply chain risk management platform with "broad support from the healthcare community." The two have been partnered since the collaborative's inception in 2019.

"Gaining provider input and supplier trust have been key," said Patrick Brennan, CEO and founder of Supply Risk Solutions. "Providers are our product designers, and we treat suppliers as our customers. Suppliers have complete control over their data and gain access to resources to improve resiliency and strengthen their customer relationships."