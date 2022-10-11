Walmart launches healthcare research institute

Walmart's new Healthcare Research Institute gives customers the chance to enroll in healthcare research, aims to improve diversity in clinical trials and support interventions and medications for underrepresented communities.

The largest U.S. retailer announced the launch of the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute Oct. 11. It will initially focus on inclusion in clinical studies on treatments for chronic conditions and treatments that should include members from underrepresented populations, including older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations.

Walmart is working with clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and academic medical centers. The only partners Walmart named in its news release are CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services and Laina Enterprises.

Walmart's digital tool, called My Health Journey, will provide customers with information about clinical trials and participation opportunities.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart said the launch of an institute devoted to clinical trials is in line with its "long-standing commitment to helping expand access to patients and underrepresented populations," demonstrated through offerings like its $4 generic medication program and private label insulin and programs to address social determinants of health.

Competitors CVS Health and Walgreens also offer access to clinical trials, established in 2021 and 2022, respectively.