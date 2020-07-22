Walmart Health expanding to Florida, Illinois

Walmart plans to expand its standalone health clinics to Florida and Illinois, the company said June 22.

The health clinics, called Walmart Health, offer primary care, imaging, lab, dental and behavioral health services to consumers at low prices, regardless of insurance.

Sean Slovenski, Walmart's senior vice president of health and wellness, said that Walmart will open health clinics in Florida next year, focusing first on the Jacksonville area. He added that more details will be released soon, including exact locations, timing and specific service offerings.

Mr. Slovenski also said that the company is planning locations in Illinois, but offered no details about expansions there.

Last month, Walmart Health opened two clinics, one in Loganville, Ga., and another in Springdale, Ark.

The company already has clinics in the Georgia cities of Dallas and Calhoun.

Walmart said it believes that expanding the standalone clinics will help bring affordable, quality healthcare to more Americans.

More articles on healthcare:

Optum to manage data analytics, revenue cycle for Colorado nonprofit health system

Walmart is a 'sleeping giant to watch' in healthcare, Morgan Stanley says

How one Atlanta hospital restructured surgery service priorities amid COVID-19: 5 key takeaways

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.