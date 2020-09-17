Walmart Health details expansion plans in 3 states: 6 things to know

Walmart plans to open at least 16 more standalone health clinics by the end of 2021, according to a Sept. 17 company blog post.

Six things to know:

1. Walmart Health, which officially opened its first location one year ago, opened its sixth location Sept. 16 in Cartersville, Ga.

2. The company has five other locations operating: four in Georgia and one in Arkansas.

3. The company plans to open seven more Walmart Health locations in Georgia by the end of 2020, two clinics in Chicago this fall and seven in the Jacksonville, Fla., market in 2021.

4. In addition, Walmart said it is "beginning conversations in the Orlando and Tampa markets" to expand. According to an Orlando Business Journal report, Walmart Health has filed documents to also open clinics in Florida cities of Orlando and Kissimmee.

5. Walmart Health clinics offer primary care, imaging, lab, dental and behavioral health services to consumers at low prices, regardless of insurance.

6. "We're so proud of what we started in Dallas, Ga., last year, and we have bold ambitions for how we will continue to expand healthcare access in the communities we serve. We have momentum on our side and a year of key learnings under our belt as we continue our mission to make it easier and more affordable for people to live better and healthier," Lori Flees, senior vice president and COO of Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness, wrote in the blog post.

