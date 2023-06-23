Transforming healthcare with AI: The future is here

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, improving operational efficiency, patient care, and overall outcomes. Health systems most likely to survive are building robust AI strategies alongside industry leading partners.

LeanTaaS is a leading partner of health systems across the U.S. harnessing the power of AI in healthcare. The company launched iQueue Autopilot, a generative AI tool designed to support decision-making in early June. The tool mimics human conversation patterns to provide insights into patient flow, scheduling, command center, block management, staffing and more.

During Transform, a virtual summit hosted by LeanTaaS and Becker's Healthcare June 6-7, healthcare leaders came together to discuss AI and OR and inpatient flow optimization during a media roundtable. Below are the key takeaways.

Enhancing OR efficiency with AI

Jay Hamm, RN, vice president of operations at West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center, has used iQueue for Operating Rooms to gain insight into OR data and surgeon performance. Surgeons can now see their data and make decisions, specifically around OR block time. Before the pandemic, Lexington Medical Center's block time utilization was 60 percent, and then the hospital faced staffing shortages, which led to further inefficiencies.

iQueue for ORs armed the surgeons and OR teams with the right information to make changes.

"With transparent data, we could share in our team the predictive analytics," said Mr. Hamm. "We know how many ORs we are running and can adapt staff accordingly. We can do more procedures if we just plan a little better and release a lot of time we don't need."

Mr. Hamm and his team then reallocated block time to surgeons who needed it the most, and surgeons can now look for block time availability themselves.

"We are still early on in our journey, but have already seen great results," he said. The adoption of AI tools empowered surgeons to proactively manage their schedules and ensure efficient use of OR time.

Optimizing patient flow with predictive analytics

Susan Grimwood, the executive director of throughput and capacity at Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System, has been using AI to enhance patient flow and capacity management for the last several years. By leveraging the predictive analytics in iQueue for Inpatient Flow, the hospital achieved significant improvements in managing throughput, incoming patients, optimizing staffing, and strategically placing patients within their facility.

"We have a culture of change here," she said. "We are a large organization, a magnet for new technology to drive change."

Sarasota Memorial's C-suite has been supportive of digital transformation and relentless accountability for results. The AI-powered system provided real-time insights into patient needs, acuity levels, and discharge recommendations. The next space Sarasota Memorial plans to add AI capabilities is in the workforce for flexible physician control.

"You have to be relentless to put something this intensive into practice," she said. "It's easy to get distracted by the next shiny thing or fire. The transformation needs to be very collaborative and adapting every year."

.

Improving access to care and patient satisfaction

By leveraging AI tools, Mr. Hamm and Ms. Grimwood have witnessed increased patient volume and improved access to timely care. Lexington Medical Center saw a notable increase in the number of patients served, with reduced wait times for scheduling procedures.

Sarasota Memorial effectively managed fluctuating patient census, allowing for smooth transfers and optimized utilization of resources. Patients appreciated the efficient and timely services provided, resulting in greater satisfaction and an improved overall patient experience.

AI can help combat clinician burnout as well. Sanjeev Agrawal, president and COO of LeanTaaS, compared AI-driven tools to OpenTable or Booking.com, where consumers can see what openings a restaurant or hotel has and schedule themselves so staff can focus on patient service. Opening up OR time for surgeons to schedule has the same effect and improves productivity overall.

As the industry continues to evolve, embracing AI will be crucial for healthcare organizations to provide exceptional care while maximizing efficiency and resources.