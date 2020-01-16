Report: Providers predict Target, Amazon most likely to follow Walmart's standalone health clinic model

While it's yet to be determined the impact Walmart's freestanding health center model will have on provider organizations, executives and clinicians anticipate other retail and tech giants will soon follow and open their own clinics, according to a recent Reaction Data report.

For its Walmart's Medical Clinics report, Reaction Data interviewed 132 individuals from healthcare provider organizations across the U.S. about their opinions on Walmart's strategy. The report participants included executives such as CEOs, CNOs and COOs as well as clinicians.

Of those surveyed, 30 percent are convinced that Walmart's freestanding health center model will pose a negative impact on traditional providers, while 27 percent said it will have no impact. Twenty-five percent of participants indicated Walmart's medical clinics will have a positive impact on other providers, and 18 percent said they were unsure what implications will arise.

When asked what other companies might follow Walmart's lead, participants listed the following:

Other: 21 percent

Target: 20 percent

Amazon: 19 percent

Walgreens: 15 percent

CVS: 14 percent

Apple: 8 percent

Costco: 3 percent

Rite Aid: 2 percent

Hy-Vee: 2 percent

Google: 2 percent

To access the full report, click here.

More articles on strategy:

Walmart expands standalone health center model

What's next for the Camden Coalition after MIT study challenges core strategy

'Cluster hiring' could completely change how executive teams are formed

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.