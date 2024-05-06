PeaceHealth broadens sustainability efforts

PeaceHealth has tapped its first program director of environmental stewardship as it expands sustainability projects, the 9-hospital system said May 3.

To reduce its ecological footprint and improve community health, PeaceHealth is accelerating various sustainability efforts, according to a news release from the Vancouver, Wash.-based system. Initiatives include recycling blue wrap, a plastic used to keep medical equipment sterilized; diverting food waste; and removing an anesthetic gas that is harmful to the environment from its formulary.

Another project focuses on cutting transit emissions. With 447,364 telehealth appointments between 2020 and 2023, PeaceHealth is estimated to save more than 402,000 gallons of fuel, according to Brian Nelson, the system's environmental stewardship program director.